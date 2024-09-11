Fermanagh’s the lowest for Irish passport applications

IRISH passport applications are running at near-record levels, but in the North, Fermanagh had the lowest number of applicants.

So far 3,216 applications have been made here, a much lower figure than in Northern Ireland’s other counties.

Antrim saw the highest overall number of Irish passport applications of the counties in the North this year with 25,492 applications followed by Down (18,011), Londonderry (13,902), Tyrone (10,353), Armagh (7,825) and Fermanagh.

Antrim was also among the top five counties in Ireland for applications, coming after Dublin, Cork, Galway and Kildare.

More than 775,000 passports have been issued so far this year, with current demand forecasts indicating over a million will be provided by the end of 2024, the Tánaiste Micheál Martin said.

More than one million passports were issued in 2022, making it an annual record for the Passport Service. Last year, around 950,000 passports were issued with over a million applications received.

Mr Martin said “virtually all complete passport applications” are being processed within or before advertised turnaround times with the majority of adult online renewal applications issued within two working days.

“I am immensely proud of the work done by the Passport Service so far this year, particularly in dealing with the high demand of recent months,” he said.

“The staff of the Passport Service continue to deliver an exceptionally high standard of service to Irish citizens, and I would like to thank them for their continued hard work.

“With just a few months left in 2024, the Passport Service is expecting to be as busy as ever, especially as forecasts are indicating we will issue over a million passports this year.

“I would encourage anyone who is considering travel to check that their passport is in date, and if they need to renew their passport or apply for the first time, to use Passport Online.

“It is by far the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to apply for a passport.”

Through Passport Online, citizens also have the option of applying for a passport card, which is valid for travel in the EU, EEA, Switzerland and the UK.

Ninety per cent of applicants now apply using Passport Online.

