Fermanagh’s John Garrity catches up with Dermot Kennedy

FERMANAGH busker John Garrity said he received “great advice” from the award-winning and Dublin singer Dermot Kennedy during a chance meeting at a wedding over the weekend.

Kennedy, from Rathcoole, is regarded by many music gurus as one of Ireland’s top singer-songwriters of all times, with his songs ‘Giants’ and ‘Power Over Me’ gaining worldwide recognition.

Like Garrity, the 32-year-old singer started his career as a busker and he’s since gone on to sign multiple record deals, as well as selling out some of the top venues right across Europe.

“What a buzz after today’s wedding. The biggest songwriter to come out of Ireland in the past 10 years enjoying a few pints and songs,” Garrity posted in a picture alongside Kennedy.

“We had a great chat and he gave me some great advice and seems we share a love for Nashville.”

The popular singer is a regular performer in weddings, performing music during the service and at the reception, at some of the top hotels and venues across Europe.

“We went through Covid and I’ve got to do some great gigs here (in Ireland) and travelling in Dubai, Thailand, Las Vegas and numerous weddings in Spain, Italy and France,” he said.

Garrity, who rose to prominence following his appearances on the streets of Belfast and Dublin where he picked up the name, ‘The Belfast Busker’, has been in big demand in recent weeks.

The Enniskillen man has recently teamed up with Liverpool Football Club legend Robbie Fowler during his tour of the North and he’s struck up a friendship with the football great.

Garrity also recently confirmed that he’s heading up a major campaign which is encouraging young musicians around the North to put their skills to the test and pursue a career in busking.

“We’re on the hunt for talented buskers to shine on our stage, get air time on a national radio station, and win a recording studio session worth £1000,” said a spokesperson for ‘Love Belfast’.

“If you love performing and want to share your music with thousands, this is your chance. The event is happening on the 14th and 15th of September at CastleCourt Shopping Centre.”