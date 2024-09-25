+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh sexual assault accused must appear in court

Fermanagh sexual assault accused must appear in court

Posted: 12:14 pm September 25, 2024

A JUDGE has warned a man facing a charge of sexual assault must appear in court on the next occasion, pointing out it is a requirement of his bail terms to do so.

However lawyers for William Thomas Birney (58) from Gardiners Road, Maguiresbridge said he is currently residing in Belfast as part of his bail conditions which is some distance away.

The defendant is accused of intentionally touching a female sexually on various dates between April and July , and spent some time remanded in custody when first charged until a suitable address for release was found.

A prosecuting lawyer informed Enniskillen Magistrates Court the matter is still under consideration which the defence said it causing difficulties.

Adjourning the case until October 7 District Judge Alana McSorley stressed there must be some indication of progress, but likewise Birney must also be in attendance.

