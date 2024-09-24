Fermanagh couple headline music gig at Belfast venue

A FERMANAGH husband and wife recently collaborated with a Down musician as part of a headline performance and a sold-out gig at one of Belfast’s most popular pubs and establishments.

Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis are household names in the local music industry, with the duo being regular performers at a range of Country music shows which are taking place across Ireland.

The Irvinestown duo recently teamed up with Down singer Colin Harney for a gig at McLarnon’s Ramble Inn in Belfast for what was described as a major night of ‘September Dancing Diary’.

Maguire and Ennis took a major step in their music career last December when they released their a new album titled ‘It’s Been A While’, which consists of 14 tracks including ‘I Will Stand By You’.

The album also includes a bonus track, a song titled ‘Happy Christmas Mama’, which was produced by their daughter Sherese. It went down a major hit with their ever-growing fan base.

Irvinestown singer Maguire was pleased that his much-loved daughter features in the new collection.

“Fhiona (Ennis) couldn’t understand why she [Sherese] was giving her a CD, but under closer inspection she realised that it had her name on it,” he explained.

“Fhiona was overwhelmed by what she heard over the speakers, so much that she was brought to tears. It was probably the best Christmas present she has ever received.”

Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis was recent performers as part of the hugely popular and successful ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow which headlined the Ardhowen Theatre.

