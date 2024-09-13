Economy Minister Conor Murphy visited Encirc in Derrylin to meet with campaign group Keep Recycling Local (KRL) and hear how recycling materials separately helps keep valuable materials within the local circular economy.

The visit was hosted by KRL which, along with Encirc, Enva and Bryson Recycling aims to stop valuable glass, paper and other recyclable materials stay within the local economy instead of being exported for incineration or landfill.

Each year the region exports over 91,000 tonnes of recyclable materials as far away as India and Thailand.

These materials cannot be recycled here due the contamination that occurs from collecting them mixed in the same bin. Otherwise known as co-mingling, this degrades the materials, makes them hard to separate and results in more materials being sent to landfill or export.

Commenting on the strength of the local circular economy and the benefits of keeping recycling local Minister Murphy said,

“Today’s visit to Encirc provided the opportunity to experience first-hand how a local company is embracing circular economy principles on a daily basis using recycled glass to produce new products for sale both locally and internationally. My Department is currently in the process of finalising a Circular Economy Strategy which I plan to bring to the Executive in the coming months.

“I recognise that the management of waste is a key factor and a driver towards transitioning to a more circular economy which aims to design out waste and keep products and materials in use for as long as possible at their highest value.”

To maximise the value and usefulness of recyclable materials, KRL is working to ensure Councils collect in three streams with paper and cardboard collected together, glass collected on its own, and plastic, with cans, foils and cartons making up the final stream.

Speaking about how the circular economy thrives when we keep recycling local, KRL spokesperson Nicola Carruthers said,

“Keeping recycled materials in the local economy and diverting them from landfill and incineration is great for the environment. It also helps local businesses improve their sustainability credentials and compete on a global scale as illustrated by the recycled glass being used to make new bottles in a closed loop circular economy at Encirc.

