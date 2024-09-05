Contractor named for redevelopment of Lakeland Forum

THE redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum came a step closer to fruition after local company, GRAHAM, was appointed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council as the contractor to finalise the design.

This flagship Council project will see the construction of a new state-of-the-art leisure, health and wellbeing hub in Enniskillen, designed and built to the highest level of environmental sustainability.

“We’re pleased to have been selected through Pagabo’s major works framework to finalise the design for the redevelopment of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum,” Jonathan Hall, Managing Director – Building South at GRAHAM, said.

“This project, which will feature Ireland’s only Passivhaus-certified leisure centre, is pushing the boundaries of environmental sustainability. It’s an exciting opportunity to create a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance local health, wellness, and recreation, and set a new standard in sustainable development.”

The final design will form part of the Full Business Case for the project, which will be considered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council later this year when a decision on the investment for the proposed project to move to the construction stage will be made.

The ambitious redevelopment plan – which was awarded £20m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund last year – will see the development of the only Passivhaus leisure centre on the island of Ireland, with environmental sustainability at its core.

Cutting-edge sports amenities will include a new eight-lane swimming pool, separate learner pool and splash pad area for young children and gym facilities. It also contains versatile community and multipurpose spaces for health partners and others, with dedicated areas for health and wellness activities.

Outdoors, the proposal includes a destination playpark and urban sports park; a 3G sports pitch; new cycling, walking and running trails; the development of an active waterfront area and improved pedestrian linkages to Enniskillen town centre.

GRAHAM is a privately owned, national construction and development company with a £1.125 billion turnover, operating from a network of 17 regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland and employing a workforce of 2,500.

“The overall proposal to redevelop the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum and the surrounding area has been designed to benefit local people and the wider district by creating new opportunities for leisure and recreation, health and wellbeing, tourism, and the local economy, whilst supporting the local environment through sustainable development and construction methods,” Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr John McClaughry, said.

“The awarding of the design contract to GRAHAM is another key milestone in the proposed redevelopment of the leisure centre and will see the overall design finalised to enable the Council to decide on the overall project.”

