Chef Neven Maguire films locally in Enniskillen

THE talents of a Fermanagh chef are set to be on full display on our TV screens later this year after he teamed up for a special collaboration with his former mentor Neven Maguire.

Glen Wheeler from Enniskillen restaurant ‘28 At The Hollow’ recently opened the doors of his establishment to Blacklion chef Neven Maguire and his TV crew for his new upcoming show.

“The brilliant Neven Maguire made a visit to the restaurant last week filming for his new television series, ‘Neven’s Ulster Food Tour’,” posted ‘28 At The Hollow’ on social media.

“Glen [Wheeler] and Neven chatted all things food while Glen cooked up two dishes for Neven to enjoy. It was great to see Neven and we can’t wait to see the final cut on our screens.”

Glen Wheeler, from Lisnaskea, is one of Fermanagh’s top chefs and he trained and learned his trade under award-winning Blacklion cook and restaurant owner, Neven Maguire.

“After watching him for 10 minutes for the first time, I remember, I just wanted to be Neven Maguire,” the former Great British Menu contestant told the Herald.

“I was blown away by his energy, his enthusiasm, his love for cooking, his knowledge, and how he wanted to share it and develop and educate us as chefs. I just fell in love with it (cooking) then.”

It has been a busy time for Maguire who confirmed that he’s completed work on his new cookbook ‘Eating Out at Home’, which is set to go down a treat with his large following and fans.

The Blacklion chef has also recently committed to supporting a Fermanagh charity by auctioning off some of his plates and dishes, which he’s had in his restaurant and home for decades.

“We decided to give them [St Vincent de Paul] the proceeds of the sale as they are a fantastic charity and do such great work in the locality,” he told the Irish Independent.

“I’ve had the people ask me in the past if I would sell the dishes, but I always said no because although they may just be dishes, they mean a lot to me.”