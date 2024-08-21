Tributes paid to Enniskillen rugby great Ernie Beatty

THE Enniskillen community has been left deeply saddened following the sudden death of Ernest (Ernie) William Guy Beatty who was a stalwart of the Enniskillen Rugby Football Club.

Mr Beatty, formerly of The Rowans in Mullaghmeen Road in Enniskillen, passed away yesterday [Tuesday].

A stalwart of the Enniskillen Rugby Club, Mr Beatty was a distinguished player, who captained the Skins for a number of years.

Following his retirement from playing, he took on a number of roles including acting as president of the club. He also took great pride in his role as groundsman at club, based at Mullaghmeen.

Following news of Mr Beatty’s death, social media has been inundated with tributes from local residents, who described the Enniskillen Rugby Club stalwart as “one of life’s characters”.

“Shocked and saddened to hear this. Ernie was one of life’s characters and will be sadly missed,” said an online tribute.

Another said: “Such shocking news so sad to hear Ernie was a big part of Enniskillen RFC. Condolences to all the family at this sad time.”

Mr Beatty is survived by her his wife Linda, his daughter Joan (Al), his sons Richard (Noreen) and Gareth (Louise) and his grandchildren of Scarlett, Frankie and Chloe.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

