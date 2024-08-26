+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMet Office warns of heavy rain in store for Fermanagh
Rain
Previous flooding in Enniskillen.

Met Office warns of heavy rain in store for Fermanagh

Posted: 2:59 pm August 26, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Met Office has warned of heavy rain that is due to hit Fermanagh tonight (Monday 26).

“A cloudy evening with outbreaks of rain soon spreading northeast, the rain heaviest and most persistent across southern counties. Strengthening southerly winds, risk of east coast gales,” said a spokesperson from Met Office.

It sets to slightly improve as Tuesday is set to have a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain followed by, “the cloud and rain clearing erratically southeast through the morning and early afternoon, with sunny spells and a few showers following. Strong winds easing. “

Advertisement

“Rather cloudy Wednesday with showers or some longer spells of rain. Sunny spells and heavy showers Thursday. Rather cloudy Friday with, especially in the north and west, outbreaks of rain,” they said.

A weather warning is in force for Donegal and Leitrim, with Ulster being predicted a wet and windy night by Met Eireann.

“Wet and windy overnight with outbreaks of heavy rain bringing the possibility of localised flooding,” said a spokesperson from Met Eireann.

“Lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.”

Related posts:

Kyle recognised for helping improve safety at workplace Fermanagh Hotels to battle it out for top gongs Fermanagh residents rally for ‘depressed’ dog ‘Dior’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:59 pm August 26, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA