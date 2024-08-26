Met Office warns of heavy rain in store for Fermanagh

Met Office has warned of heavy rain that is due to hit Fermanagh tonight (Monday 26).

“A cloudy evening with outbreaks of rain soon spreading northeast, the rain heaviest and most persistent across southern counties. Strengthening southerly winds, risk of east coast gales,” said a spokesperson from Met Office.

It sets to slightly improve as Tuesday is set to have a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain followed by, “the cloud and rain clearing erratically southeast through the morning and early afternoon, with sunny spells and a few showers following. Strong winds easing. “

“Rather cloudy Wednesday with showers or some longer spells of rain. Sunny spells and heavy showers Thursday. Rather cloudy Friday with, especially in the north and west, outbreaks of rain,” they said.

A weather warning is in force for Donegal and Leitrim, with Ulster being predicted a wet and windy night by Met Eireann.

“Wet and windy overnight with outbreaks of heavy rain bringing the possibility of localised flooding,” said a spokesperson from Met Eireann.

“Lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.”