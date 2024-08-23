Fermanagh house prices rise by 6% in the past 12 months

HOUSE prices in the local area have risen by over six percent in the past year.

According to statistics from the Land and Property Service, assisted by NISRA, house prices in Fermanagh and Omagh have increased by 3.7 percent in the past quarter, and by 6.3 percent in the past 12 months.

That’s compared to a northern-wide increase of 3.6 percent on the quarter and 6.4 percent over the year.

Advertisement

As it stands, the ‘standardised’ price of a home in Fermanagh is currently £169,489, compared to the average across the North of £185,025.

Meanwhile, figures released by Property Pal have shown the average first-time buyer in the North can expect to pay around £17,000 for the deposit on their first home.

Unfortunately for local prospective buyers – but fortunately for anyone planning on selling up – these figures are expected to continue rising.

As previously reported by the Herald, Fermanagh estate agent Niall Smyth said that local house prices are at a “steady rate”.

“The key influence is that demand currently outweighs supply with not enough residential property available to meet the current level of demand,” said Mr Smyth, from Smyth Leslie & Co in Enniskillen.

“This demand is further influenced by parties moving to Fermanagh for a new way of life, assisted by the ability to work remotely.

“It is expected that numbers moving to Fermanagh will continue to increase in 2024 due to recent positive publicity in the national media regarding Enniskillen and Fermanagh as a very positive place to live.”

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition