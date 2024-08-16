Enniskillen women faces multiple shoplifting offences

A woman has appeared in court on multiple shoplifting charges which allegedly occurred over a period of roughly four weeks.

In order of alleged occurrence Charlene Ann Leonard (37) from Erne Drive, Enniskillen is accused of stealing a phone charger worth £25 from Asda on June 11.

Three days later she allegedly stole drinks worth£7.20 from a Spar in Lisnaskea. Then on July 17 she is charged with stealing a television costing £329 from Tesco and clothing totalling £142 from Asda.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Leonard on continuing bail to return to court on August 28.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007