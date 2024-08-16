+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen women faces multiple shoplifting offences

Posted: 3:27 pm August 16, 2024

A woman has appeared in court on multiple shoplifting charges which allegedly occurred over a period of roughly four weeks.
In order of alleged occurrence Charlene Ann Leonard (37) from Erne Drive, Enniskillen is accused of stealing a phone charger worth £25 from Asda on June 11.
Three days later she allegedly stole drinks worth£7.20 from a Spar in Lisnaskea. Then on July 17 she is charged with stealing a television costing £329 from Tesco and clothing totalling £142 from Asda.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Leonard on continuing bail to return to court on August 28.

