Enniskillen man accused of harassment and intimidation
Court
Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Enniskillen man accused of harassment and intimidation

Posted: 10:06 am August 16, 2024

A FORTY-FOUR-YEAR-OLD Enniskillen man has appeared in court on charges of harassment and witness intimidation.
Niall Joseph Green from Silverhill Demesne, Enniskillen is accused of pursuing a course of conduct amounting to the harassment of a woman as well as attending her home and asking her to withdraw a complaint about him.
Offending is alleged to have occurred on days between February 5 and June 7.
An officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Green on continuing bail to return to court on August 28.

