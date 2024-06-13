Funeral arrangements for Belleek teen killed in crash

Belleek teenager Oisin Gregg has sadly passed away following the weekend's crash in Kesh.

Funeral arrangements for Oisin Gregg who was killed in last weekends road crash in Kesh have been confirmed.

A wake will be held in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Rd. Ballinamallard BT94 2ES on Friday from 3pm to 9pm.

Remains will be removed to the family home on Friday night and the home from then on is strictly private to the family at all times.

Advertisement

Remains will arrive in Slavin Parish Church, Loughshore Rd. Enniskillen BT93 3DA on Sunday for 2pm Funeral Service followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Consequently there will be no 11:30 service at Slavin on Sunday.