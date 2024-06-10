Fermanagh artist adds colour to the rural countryside

DESIGN... Artist Kevin McHugh shows off his artwork at the bus shelter on the Altawark Road.

NOT for the first time, Kevin McHugh has put his creative talents to the test to design and create an artistic masterpiece in Fermanagh.

The Lisnaskea man has been busy working on a bus shelter on the Altawark Road, where he brought nature to life with his standout painting of a hen harrier grabbing the attention of passerbys.

“The sun came out and so did I,” said Mr McHugh, after revealing his completed work in the townland of Altawark, in rural Fermanagh.

Advertisement

“I enjoyed a few days in the wilds painting this bus shelter. The actual hen harrier was swooping and dive bombing as I was painting this.”

Mr McHugh, who owns the Hollow Hill Appraisal business alongside his wife, is a talented artist who has added a splash of colour and artist design to numerous bus shelters around the county.

He was pleased with his finished masterpiece, which he completed on behalf of Sliabh Beagh Arts.

“It was nice to get out in the fresh air with the paintbrushes again,” said Mr McHugh.

“There were a few suspicious ‘knocks’ coming from the trees in the forest so I’m fairly sure there’s a family of Bigfoots in there. Thanks as always to Sliabh Beagh Arts and the Arts Council.”

Alongside his talent for painting, Mr McHugh is a keen writer and he’s the published author of his self-penned book ‘Timothy The Dead Boy’.

It’s recently been confirmed that he’ll be a guest when the Enniskillen Comic Fest comes to town, on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition