Daniel O’Donnell issues plea to fans to beware of scam

FERMANAGH fans of Daniel O’Donnell have once again been urged by the singer to beware of scammers impersonating him.

The plea from the Donegal legend comes after a fan in the US was tricked by fraudsters into forking out in the belief she was sending money to the star.

“I just want to impress upon you again not to engage with anybody in Facebook that contacts you,” he said in a video appeal posted to social media at the weekend.

“I just met a lady here in Ohio that’s been scammed and has sent money to somebody pretending to be me. Please, I beg of you, don’t engage with anybody on Facebook or Messenger or any other way.

“I will not contact you personally and I will certainly not ask you for money for me or foundations or anything. Absolutely never will I contact you personally.

“So please, please, if anybody contacts you saying they’re me, delete them immediately.”

This is not the first time Daniel has had to issue a similar plea, with the crooner’s fan falling victim to similar scams a number of times in recent years.

Last year, for example, fans were duped into interacting with an individual they believed to be the singer on social media on a number of occasions.

These included a case where fans were tricked into buying fake tickets to a fundraising gig in Dungloe.

In another incident, fans were scammed into believing they were paying for a ‘meet and greet’ with the singer

