40th celebrations continue at popular Bawnacre Centre

THE Bawnacre Centre has been hailed as ‘a real hub of sporting and community activity’ as it recently celebrated 40 years in business.

Operated by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Centre provides a vital resource to the local community in Irvinestown and the many groups that avail of its indoor and outdoor facilities.

Newly appointed Council chairman, John McClaughry, recently paid a special visit to the centre which opened on June 1 1984.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the staff both past and present, who have played a significant role in the service provided by the Bawnacre [Centre],” said Mr McClaughry.

“I would like to also extend a thank you to the people of the district who have made this centre such a success through their support and custom.

“I would encourage everyone in the local community to come along and join in the events programme as we celebrate 40 years of this fantastic centre.”

To kick off the anniversary festivities, more than 700 young people from 70 teams across Ulster took part in a hugely competitive range of football tournaments at the centre.

More than 1,550 school children also participated in the Fermanagh and Omagh Cross Country Championships at the centre grounds last week.

A number of other celebrations are planned over the next few weeks to celebrate the Bawnacre Centre, which is managed by community stalwart George Beacom.

On Friday, June 28, the Bawnacre Centre will host a much-anticipated Family Fun Day between the hours of 4pm and 7pm.

Next month, Irvinestown Wanderers and Tummery Athletic, the first two teams to play on the grass pitches at the Bawnacre Centre, will meet for an anniversary match.

Plans are also in place for members of the 2004 Fermanagh Senior Football GAA team to return to the Bawnacre for a challenge match.

