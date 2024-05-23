+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Manager Joe Baldwin congratulates his team on making the final but warns them they have won nothing yet

Croke Park decider is ‘just deserts’ – Baldwin

Posted: 2:05 pm May 23, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh hurling boss Joe Baldwin praised his team’s ‘character’ after they produced a remarkable comeback in Longford on Saturday to book their place in the Lory Meagher Cup Final.

The Erne hurlers overturned a nine-point half-time deficit to snatch a draw in the 5th round tie against the Midlanders, setting up a repeat of the fixture in two weeks’ time in the Croke Park decider.

Baldwin, who recently overcame a serious health scare was pleased his players got their ‘just rewards’ and will be competing for the All-Ireland title.

“It’s great that we’re through [to the Lory Meagher Cup Final,” Baldwin said.

“It’s where all young Gaels aspire to be and I’m sure they’ve played hundreds of All-Ireland finals in their back garden. It’s great for all of the work that is going on in the county.

