Croke Park decider is ‘just deserts’ – Baldwin

Manager Joe Baldwin congratulates his team on making the final but warns them they have won nothing yet

Fermanagh hurling boss Joe Baldwin praised his team’s ‘character’ after they produced a remarkable comeback in Longford on Saturday to book their place in the Lory Meagher Cup Final.

The Erne hurlers overturned a nine-point half-time deficit to snatch a draw in the 5th round tie against the Midlanders, setting up a repeat of the fixture in two weeks’ time in the Croke Park decider.

Baldwin, who recently overcame a serious health scare was pleased his players got their ‘just rewards’ and will be competing for the All-Ireland title.

Advertisement

“It’s great that we’re through [to the Lory Meagher Cup Final,” Baldwin said.

“It’s where all young Gaels aspire to be and I’m sure they’ve played hundreds of All-Ireland finals in their back garden. It’s great for all of the work that is going on in the county.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0