Fermanagh arrest and searches following explosive find

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have made an arrest and carried out searches across Fermanagh following the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device in Co Louth this morning.



Police have been working alongside colleagues in An Garda Síochána, who carried out a search of the Ravensdale area during the early hours of Sunday morning, 9th June when the device was located.

The device has since been removed for further forensic examination as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamlin from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “Working in support of An Garda Síochána we carried out a search of a property in the Letterbreen area on Sunday morning, 9th June.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested under Section 41 Terrorism of the Terrorism Act 2000 and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

“A vehicle and other items were also seized from the property and have been removed for further forensic examination.

“Searches were also carried out today, Sunday 9th June, in the Enniskillen area where a second vehicle was seized and a further search was also conducted at a property in the Garrison area.

“Our investigation is continuing and we will be providing full support to An Garda Síochána as enquiries continue.”

We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org