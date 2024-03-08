Tarvids and Buchanan win at Indoor Championships

Enniskillen Running Club's Devis Tarvids on his way to winning the B U16 Triple Jump at the Ulster & NI Indoor Championships at the NIA in Abbotstown.

Two Fermanagh athletes claimed a Provincial Juvenile Indoor Championships following a hugely successful and well-attended event at the National Indoor Arena at Abbotstown in Dublin.

Devis Tarvids, who won the National Under-15 Outdoor Triple Jump title last July, was again in fine form among the 600-plus athletes who were all vying for a Provincial title.

The Enniskillen Running Club athlete bettered his personal best on three occasions during the competition to take the Provincial crown with his best jump measured at 11.14m.

On the track, Frank Buchanan ran very smart tactical race when taking the nder-U19 Boys 800m title winning in a time of 1.59.09.

Jamie McDonnell of Enniskillen Running Club also had a very fine race setting a massive PB of over four seconds to take the bronze medal in a time of 2.03.01.

Later in the day, in a very messy 1500m where the pace was slow, Buchanan picked up the bronze medal behind Philip McGee of Leterkenny and Oisin McGloin of Lagan Valley.

Meanwhile, Jack O’Connor who is just returning from injury can be satisfied with his day’s work on Sunday.

The St Michael’s lad took home silver medals finishing second to Orangegrove’s Ben Sykes in both the 60m and 200m.

Enniskillen Running Club’s Kate Kelly had a successful championship taking Silver in the Under-14 800m in 2.27.77 and later also qualified for National over 60m when taking fourth in 8.77.

Other who were just outside the medals but qualified for Nationals were St Michael’s athlete James Kelly who finished fourth in both the Under-18 Long Jump and the 200m where he just missed out on bronze by five hundreds of a second and Annabelle McKenzie of Enniskillen Running Club who ran well too also finish fourth in the Girls U15 800m.