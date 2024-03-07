SOS campaign bids to help save BT jobs

SHOW OF SUPPORT... A section of the large crowd at Monday evening’s public meeting in the Westville Hotel.

THE Communication Workers Union (CWU) has launched a Save Our Site (SOS) campaign to save the 300 jobs at the EE (formally BT) site in Enniskillen.

As part of the campaign, the CWU Region along with the CWU NI Telecoms Branch (NITB) held a public meeting on Monday night at the Westville Hotel.

Hundreds of people turned out in support, with the MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Michelle Gildnernew, addressing the large crowd.

Campaigners say the public meeting and SOS campaign will ramp up the pressure on the EE’s plan to lay off the workers in Enniskillen, and further increase the political and public pressure on the company.

On the SOS website, you can click on an email and add your name to urge local MLAs to take immediate action. Spreading the word through social media or sharing the campaign with friends, family, and colleagues is encouraged too.

“Every voice counts. Your involvement in this campaign sends a powerful message: we stand united for our community’s future,” a statement on the SOS website says.

“By acting together, we can protect jobs, support local families, and preserve the vitality of our area.”

Invest NI has also thrown its support behind the workers in Enniskillen.

In a letter that was due to be delivered last night to the monthly Fermanagh and Omagh District Council meeting at the Grange, Omagh, Invest NI Chief Executive, Kieran Donoghue, agreed to “meet, and to hear at first hand the concerns of your [council] members regarding the recent announcement of the review of the BT customer contact centre in Enniskillen”.

“Invest NI has met with BT and we have been assured that no decision has been made on the future of the BT Enniskillen contact centre,” Mr Donoghue said in the letter.

“While it would be premature to pre-empt the conclusion of the review process, my team will continue to engage with BT and we will work with stakeholders to seek to achieve the best possible outcome.”

It was announced last month that BT Group may close its EE (formally BT) office site that employs hundreds of people across the local community.

However, BT Group said no decision was made on the future of Enniskillen, and staff are being offered a voluntary leavers package.

More details on the Save Our Site (SOS) campaign details can be found at https://cwunitb.org/hero/save-our-site/.

More details on the Save Our Site (SOS) campaign details can be found at https://cwunitb.org/hero/save-our-site/.