McGinnity inducted into Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame winner, Peter McGinnity, pictured at the Gaelic Life Club Allstars with his wife, Miriam.

One of Fermanagh’s most respected Gaels was inducted into the Hall of Fame at last Friday evening’s annual Gaelic Life Club All-Star awards at the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan.

Peter McGinnity was a hugely popular inductee on the night and unsurprisingly so given his status as a leading figure within Ulster GAA stretching back more than four decades.

Peter McGinnity had a long and successful playing career with Fermanagh and his native Roslea, while also winning an Ulster Senior Club Championship with Belfast club St John’s in 1977.

A vastly experienced manager, Peter remains deeply involved in the GAA and coached Trillick to last year’s Tyrone Senior Championship title.

Speaking on Friday night following his induction to the Gaelic Life Hall of Fame, Peter expressed his pride at receiving the distinguished honour.

“The older you get more you reminisce on the good days of the past. From that point of view, that’s what the award is about, the good days I had in the past. I must say I’m very very proud and very privileged to have won the award.”

McGinnity has achieved much in his playing and managerial career across schools, club, county and Railway Cup football.

He singles out his achievements with Roslea as particularly significant while also highlighting his time playing for St John’s and managing Killyclogher, who won their first ever Tyrone Senior Championship under his watch back in 2003.

“Certainly winning championships with Roslea was important because it had been a while since they had won titles. To be playing on such a good team with St John’s was a real learning curve and they went all the way to the All-Ireland final, we fell at the final hurdle.

“In terms of the coaching I’ve done, winning a title with Killyclogher was thoroughly enjoyable and I have to say I do like coaching in Tyrone because everyone thinks they can win the championship.”