Gallagher free to resume coaching career

RORY Gallagher is free to return to Gaelic games activity following the lifting of the suspension imposed on the former Derry manager.

A temporary ban was placed on Gallagher by the Ulster Council in September, however, it was overturned by the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

The Ulster Council adopted a position last September to temporarily ban Gallagher from the GAA while the Ulster Adult Safeguarding Panel undertook an independent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against the former Derry manager by his ex-wife, Nicola.

Gallagher, pictured below, had at that stage already stepped down as Oak Leaf boss but he was still involved in coaching at club level with Monaghan outfit Corduff at the time of the debarment.

He challenged the penalty and his case was heard by the DRA on February 1st, with the independent arbitration body’s ruling conveyed last Wednesday through a detailed report, which determined: “Ulster Council did not have power to debar the Claimant in the manner it sought.”

The allegations of domestic violence were made by Gallagher’s wife former wife, Nicola, in a social media post, that detailed occurrences over several years during their marriage.

Former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte is now in charge of the Derry team who have won all eight of their competitive games this year.

