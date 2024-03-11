+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh pair face multiple drugs offences

Posted: 11:30 am March 11, 2024

A MAN and woman have appeared in court accused of multiple charges relating to the alleged possession of various types of drugs.

Kayleigh Georgia Elliott (20) from Lack Road, Irvinestown is charged with possessing cocaine, cannabis and Ketamine as well as intending to supply MDMA (Ecstasy) and cannabis.

Calvin Vincent Holden (24) from Derrin Road, Enniskillen is accused of possessing cannabis and supplying morphine,

Oxycodone and Diazepam. Offending is alleged to have occurred between 19 August and 22 October 2022.

A defence barrister requested an adjournment to fully consult with each accused.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and listed the matter for mention on March 20

