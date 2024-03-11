Fermanagh pair face multiple drugs offences

A MAN and woman have appeared in court accused of multiple charges relating to the alleged possession of various types of drugs.

Kayleigh Georgia Elliott (20) from Lack Road, Irvinestown is charged with possessing cocaine, cannabis and Ketamine as well as intending to supply MDMA (Ecstasy) and cannabis.

Calvin Vincent Holden (24) from Derrin Road, Enniskillen is accused of possessing cannabis and supplying morphine,

Advertisement

Oxycodone and Diazepam. Offending is alleged to have occurred between 19 August and 22 October 2022.

A defence barrister requested an adjournment to fully consult with each accused.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and listed the matter for mention on March 20

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition