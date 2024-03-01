+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Cup delight for Erne Minors
Fermanagh captain, Conor Mulligan, is presented with the Garda Cup.

Cup delight for Erne Minors

Posted: 11:29 am March 1, 2024

Fermanagh 0-12
Carlow 0-9

By Martin McBrien

Fermanagh minors were fully deserving winners of this highly entertaining contest in Donagh, on Saturday afternoon, leading from start to finish.

Although the wide count mounted to 15, 10 in the first half, the young Erne men had enough quality to see off the Carlow challenge.
Team captain, Conor Mulligan and Tomás Cathcart provided a strong midfield platform, with Daire Chapman in attack and Conor Casey out of defence, another highly influential duo.

Fermanagh got off to flying start with Chapman pointing a free inside 20 seconds after he was fouled.

Carlow did quickly equalise from an Eoin Ryan free but a Nathan Beattie point edged the home side ahead.

Fermanagh then hit five points in a row from Mulligan, two Chapman frees and two from Beattie (one mark).

Another Ryan free kept Carlow in contention but Daithi Mohan responded direct from kickout to make it 0-8 to 0-3 at half time.

The second half began with a lengthy spell of fruitless Carlow pressure before Fermanagh tagged on a brace of scores.

Ryan Hannigan and Mulligan both on target after slick passing moves.

However, a 42nd minute Mikey Byrne score triggered a Carlow revival. The Leinster boys, with a significant influx of subs on board, reduced the deficit with a string of scores.

Five unanswered points in an 18-minute period left it 0-10 to 0-8, as the referee signalled four added minutes.

Crucially, the Fermanagh lads kept their composure, defending in numbers with admirable discipline.

Chapman hit a fine score from distance to ease the the pressure but Carlow came again with a 63rd minute Ian Craddock point to keep the tension at boiling point.

Fittingly, Fermanagh were to have the final word, Chapman coolly stroking over a last kick free after sub Rian Bogue, had been fouled.

TEAM

Fermanagh Tom Lunney; Niall Flynn, Conrad Reihill, Josh Hamill; Conor Casey, Ryan McCann, Taigdh O’Brien; Conor Mulligan (0-2), Tomas Cathcart; Ryan Hannigan (0-1), Daire Chapman (0-4, 3f), Daithi Mohan (0-1); Dan O’Connor, Nathan Beattie (0-4, 1 mark), James Tierney. Subs; Daire Tracey, Calum MacInnes, Gavin McCann, Daniel McGovern, Rian Bogue.

