Can the Erne men get a vital win to stay up?
.Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly and his team know that a win in Ardee this weekend would ensure survival in Division Two.

Can the Erne men get a vital win to stay up?

Posted: 12:53 pm March 15, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh will make the 70-odd mile trip to Ardee this Saturday to take on Louth as the Division Two relegation battle really heats up.

Ger Brennan’s side are hot on Fermanagh’s heels, with two points on the board and sitting second-from-bottom. While the Erne men boast one point more and sit one place higher in sixth position.

If Fermanagh can get a win and the two points on offer this weekend they will stay up – it’s as simple as that.

“There’s a winner-takes-all type-feel, so that in itself motivates everybody within the camp to go and put a performance in,” said Donnelly.
“We have a chance to stay in the division, yes a tough one, but one we would’ve taken at the start of the year.”

On paper, there’s not too much between the two teams in the scoring stakes. Louth slightly shades it having scored an average of 14 points and conceding roughly 15. Fermanagh on the other hand have hit an average of 12 points over the course of five rounds and like Louth conceded approximately 15.

Donnelly has watched all Louth’s games and knows that the Wee County will present a big challenge;

“They’re a very, very organised team. This is their second year in Division Two. They’re similar to Cork in their size and athleticism. They’re a very physical team and they’re defensive and very much a counter-attacking team.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

