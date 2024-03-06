Fergal Quinn’s nominated for GAA Coach of the Year!

AN Enniskillen Gaels GAA clubman is in the running to be named as the Translink Coach of the Year.

Fergal Quinn’s flying the flag for Fermanagh in the Ulster GAA competition, which is aiming to celebrate and honour ‘incredible work carried out by volunteer coaches within Ulster’.

The deadline for voting closes at 11.59pm on Friday, March 8. Enniskillen Gaels is urging Fermanagh GAA supporters to get behind their club member.

“Fergal [Quinn] is the driving force behind our club’s Easter and summer camps, where his boundless enthusiasm captivates the youth,” said the Enniskillen Gaels club in a post.

“His passion for the GAA is contagious, inspiring those around him to strive for excellence.”

Votes for Fergal can be cast by following this link: https://ulster.gaa.ie/translinkcoachoftheyear2023/?fbclid=IwAR3Qy0IYNLbTj-qrqaKVcwyIuKR4QKhHXR2EEBJkEM7E3-9n_Bn4kDGMnQ8

