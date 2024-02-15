Sean Magee set for Donegal Town

UPCOMING SHOW…. Sean Magee is set to headline a major performance at The Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town on Saturday.

Fermanagh multi-instrumentalist Sean Magee is set to headline a major performance at The Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town on Saturday.

It’s been a busy time for the Enniskillen man who’s been performing in some of the biggest venues across the North during January.

Magee kicked off his 2024 campaign in style with a sold-out show at The Copper Tap in Omagh.

He’s also performed at The Points in Belfast, The Imperial Hotel in Cavan, The Phoenix Venue in Tullamore and the Secrets Nightclub in Magherafelt during the month.

The former Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann champion is in bid demand throughout the country and he’s set to travel to the United States of America, to ring in St Patrick’s Day in style.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition