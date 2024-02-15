+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSean Magee set for Donegal Town
UPCOMING SHOW…. Sean Magee is set to headline a major performance at The Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town on Saturday.

Sean Magee set for Donegal Town

Posted: 11:14 am February 15, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh multi-instrumentalist Sean Magee is set to headline a major performance at The Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town on Saturday.

It’s been a busy time for the Enniskillen man who’s been performing in some of the biggest venues across the North during January.

Magee kicked off his 2024 campaign in style with a sold-out show at The Copper Tap in Omagh.

He’s also performed at The Points in Belfast, The Imperial Hotel in Cavan, The Phoenix Venue in Tullamore and the Secrets Nightclub in Magherafelt during the month.

The former Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann champion is in bid demand throughout the country and he’s set to travel to the United States of America, to ring in St Patrick’s Day in style.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Donagh singer Patrick Treacy to headline Kinawley dance Derek Ryan wins big at the NI Country Awards Carter concert to help raise funds for Willowbridge
Posted: 11:14 am February 15, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA