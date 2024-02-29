Mount Lourdes clinch Northern Ireland netball title

Mount Lourdes Grammar School defeated Shimna Integrated last Thursday to clinch the NI Netball B League title at Minor (U14) level.

The team, captained by Meabh Donnelly has had a successful year with wins over Strathearn College, Our Lady’s Grammar School and St Dominic’s Grammar School en route to the final.

The Fermanagh team had a great start, leading the first quarter by two goals. Lucy Gallagher and Poppy Rogers in centre court were key to the safe delivery of ball to the shooting circle.

In the second quarter, strong defensive work by Aine Rice, Emily Jordan and Megan Mullally disrupted the rhythm of the Shimna shooters, creating numerous turnovers to help create a three-goal lead at half-time.

In a competitive third quarter, Shimna battled back putting Mount Lourdes under pressure. Myah Greene (GS) and Meabh Donnelly (GA) responded by creating better space in the shooting circle allowing more opportunities for scores. Both shooters scored from distance stretching the lead to four goals at three quarter time.

Mount Lourdes produced a composed performance in the last quarter to dominate possession. The introduction of Lucy Rice (WD) added pressure to the feed into the circle.

Steady play by all players denied Shimna any chance of a comeback and Mount Lourdes were crowned deserved NI Netball champions at Minor B (U14) level on a scoreline of 14-10.

Meabh Donnelly’s accuracy under the post won her player of the match.

Mount Lourdes Minor Netball Squad: Meabh Donnelly (C ), Aine Rice, Emily Jordan, Megan Mullally, Lucy Gallagher, Poppy Rogers, Myah Greene, Lucy Rice, Bella Cosgrove, Casey Campbell, Ellie Maguire, Eva Donnelly, Laoise Fogarty, Kate Kelly.