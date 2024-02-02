It’s back to Brewster Park for Fermanagh this weekend. After playing the entire 2023 league campaign in Ederney , they’re back at the county grounds for this weekend’s meeting with Kildare.

Fermanagh playmaker, Ultán Kelm, is hoping they can build on last weekend’s draw with Meath and make the Enniskillen venue a place no team wants to come to.

“You want to make Brewster Park a fortress again and Kildare, after coming away with a defeat to Cavan, they’ll be looking to get two points on the board as well. But, we feel that if we focus on a few improvements from the weekend and build on what we’ve already worked on, we’ll not be far away,” said the Belleek man.

Advertisement

“We’re growing in confidence all the time. Just to get a win at home would be something massive, especially our first league game back in Brewster Park in a year, (it) would be something we wouldn’t take lightly.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0