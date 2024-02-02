Contest date fixed in sexual touching and assault case

A contest date has been fixed in the case of a Bellanaleck man accused of assault and sexual touching.

Clifford Walters (35) from Erne Marine Apartments is accused of assaulting a female on June 12 last year then allegedly repeated this along with sexually assaulting the female just over two weeks later.

A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all charges on his client’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case for hearing as a contest on March 15.

