Contest date fixed in sexual touching and assault case

A contest date has been fixed in the case of a Bellanaleck man accused of assault and sexual touching.
Clifford Walters (35) from Erne Marine Apartments is accused of assaulting a female on June 12 last year then allegedly repeated this along with sexually assaulting the female just over two weeks later.
A defence barrister entered not guilty pleas to all charges on his client’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case for hearing as a contest on March 15.
