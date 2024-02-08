Bogue ready for Leitrim ‘dogfight’

It wasn’t the lead-up to the league that Ryan Bogue and the Fermanagh hurlers had anticipated, after their manager, Joe Baldwin, suffered a stroke just over a fortnight ago.

But thankfully, Joe, aged 51, is on the mend and he’ll likely be in Carrick-on-Shannon watching his team play Leitrim in the first round of the National League on Saturday (2pm).

In Joe’s absence over the last few weeks, coaches Daíthí Hand and Peter Galvin from Sligo have taken over the reins as managers as well, as the team prepares for their Division 3B opener.

Team captain, Ryan Bogue, has been really impressed by the impact Hand and Galvin from Sligo have had since joining the Erne setup this season;

“They have just added so much energy to the whole thing. A new voice and just gave everyone so much energy – something different.

“They’re seeing things from a completely different perspective than we have over the last few years and that’s no disrespect to any of the boys that were there before, Rory O’Donnell and them boys did a great job, but different eyes and different voices has just brought so much of a buzz to training and everyone is loving it,” says the 34 year-old skipper.

