Tempo postwoman has special delivery for centurion mum

CENTURION... Brigid Dobbs' daughter, Tempo post lady Celine McCusker has the honour of delivering her mother's telegram of congratulations from President Michael D. Higgins. Also in the photograph is a card from King Charles.

TEMPO postwoman Celine McCusker had the honour of delivering telegrams from President Michael D Higgins and King Charles to her mother Brigid Dobbs who turned 100 today (Wednesday).

Heartwarming celebrations unfolded at Mrs Dobbs’ home in Loughmacrory, where she was joined by friends, family, and loved ones.

The centenarian received dozens of birthday cards and warm wishes from near and far.

Born on January 17, 1924, Mrs Dobbs is the eldest of four children to John and Brigid Daly.

Raised on a small farm in Drumnakilly, she experienced a childhood surrounded by the beauty of the local countryside, with cattle, pigs, and chickens reared for sustenance, with their produce sold to support the family.

Speaking on her big day, Mrs Dobbs said there is “no big secret” to a long life.

“You had to work for a living in those times, you didn’t sit at home, only when you were waiting for your pay-packet to come in the post!”

She also recalled fond memories growing up in Loughmacrory, spending time around the lough with friends.

“Three of us girls once took a ride out through the water on a boat and ended up getting stuck in the middle of the lough.

“None of us really knew how to drive the thing.

“We made it back to the shore on the other end of the lough, eventually, but it was a long walk home that evening!

“Looking back, I have many fond memories of those days growing up around here.”

As a child, Mrs Dobbs helped out around the family home and on the farm until she started her education at Brackey Elemtary School at the age of seven.

Following the closure of Brackey school in 1936, many of the pupils moved to Drumduff Primary School and Mrs Dobbs is the eldest of the two surviving pupils from the initial enrolment.

Her Philomena said, “After leaving school, mum became a carer for an elderly lady who lived locally and later took a job as a book-keeper in McManus’s shoe shop in Omagh.

“She also attended night classes for shorthand and typewriting, later putting these qualifications to use in local offices.

“She cycled to and from work and night classes, which was also the only mode of transport for a night out.

“In those days, socialising was wherever there was a dance being held locally in someone’s house and in later years there was often a trip to the cinema to be had if she could afford the price of a ticket.”

Mrs Dobbs married Michael Dobbs from Loughmacrory in 1954 and moved to his family farm where they had a family of five children.

She continued to help out with farm work as well as putting her skills of sewing and knitting to good use.

Philomena continued, “She made garments and knitwear for the family and was the local go-to person amongst friends and neighbours who needed repairs or altercations to their clothes.”

Mrs Dobb was also a keen baker and her home was rarely without a few scones or some homemade soda bread.

As Mrs Dobbs celebrated her centenary, visitors and well-wishers commented on her resilience and vitality, a testament to a life well-lived.

