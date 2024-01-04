Roslea man in court on knife charge

A 37-year-old Roslea man has appeared before a special court sitting following an alleged incident with his housemate on Christmas Eve.

Olympio Ruas from Derryvullan Road, Roslea is charged with possessing a knife with intent to commit an offence.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

He explained police responded to an incident at the Roslea address after the occupant – Ruas’ housemate – phoned a neighbour for help after claiming he had been assaulted.

On arrival, while the housemate told officers Ruas had “tried to stab him”, the defendant was noted to have an injury above his right eye and an open wound to his forehead.

The housemate said a situation ensued after he took Ruas’ car keys to stop him driving as he was intoxicated.

Ruas reacted by, “coming after him with a knife and he defended himself using a crowbar.”

After listening to accounts from each, it was decided to arrest both men and while in custody Ruas initially denied any altercation had taken place however later stated the housemate had struck him with the crowbar.

Meanwhile the housemate told police he was awoken by a heavily intoxicated Ruas whom he again stated he prevented from driving by confiscating his keys.

Ruas then allegedly seized a kitchen knife and, “Threatened to stab the housemate 20 times.”

In using the crowbar to knock the knife out of Ruas hand and in doing so “connected with his head.”

The officer added the incident is still under active investigation and the housemate has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Ruas was detained as he has no suitable bail address for release, said the officer.

At this Ruas spoke out in court stating, “I have an address with my girlfriend.”

A defence solicitor enquired if any further charges are pending including against the housemate however the officer said the investigation is continuing and there is nothing further at this time.

In applying for bail the defence said, “I understand police do not object save for the issues of a suitable address. It appears to be a ow between two men in a house and going by the injuries my client seems to have come off worse.”

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed to release Ruas in the sum of £200 to an address approved of by police and to have no contact by any means with the housemate.

He is also to refrain from alcohol and is to surrender his passport and identity card are to be surrendered as there is an issue over hi immigration status.

The case was adjourned for mention at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on 8 January.

