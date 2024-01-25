+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Owens crowned Ulster Elite champion for the first time
Rhys Owens (in red) with Anthony Malanaphy and coaches Greg Copeland and Sean Crowley at the Girdwood Community Hub in Belfast.

Owens crowned Ulster Elite champion for the first time

Posted: 12:08 pm January 25, 2024

The Erne Boxing Club celebrated another milestone last week with Rhys Owens claiming the club’s second-ever Ulster Elite title.

The Enniskillen man took the lightweight crown on Friday night at the Girdwood Community Hub in Belfast.

The last time the Erne outfit tasted Ulster Elite success was back in 2017, when Joe Joyce claimed the super heavyweight crown.

Despite their joy at Owens’ success, the club narrowly missed out on a further title when Anthony Malanaphy missed out on a debatable split decision in the light-welterweight final.

Owens met a former foe Teo Alin (Holy Trinity BC) in his 60kg lightweight final.

Having dropped a highly contentious split decision to Alin in his semi-final last year, Owens was aiming to avenge that defeat as well as win his first Ulster Elite title.

