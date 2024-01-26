Enniskillen man ‘sank teeth’ into officer’s thigh

AN ENNISKILLEN man who “sank his teeth” into a police officer’s thigh narrowly missing his groin has been jailed.

Blaine Duffy from Drumbawn Close committed the offence on May 16, 2022, when an ambulance crew requested police assistance in dealing with him due to his aggression.

On arrival at the Sycamore Drive area of Enniskillen at 9.15pm on the night in question, paramedics said he had made off but officers located him a short distance from the scene.

He was noted to be bleeding from a cannula in his arm and highly intoxicated.

On seeing police he picked up a broken chair-back and kicked out at an officer who tried to remove it from his hand.

Duffy’s aggression increased and the officer warned CS Spray would be deployed.

This was ignored and Duffy “charged, with the chair-back raised, and swung at the officer’s head.”

He managed to step aside and raised an arm to protect his head.

Duffy brought the chair back down, making contact with his arm causing an eight-inch laceration.

CS Spray was deployed and Duffy fell to the ground but from there he bit the officer’s upper thigh, close to his groin “sinking his teeth in with such force it penetrated the officer’s PSNI-issue heavy-duty trousers, causing a flesh wound.”

Duffy was arrested and taken to South West Acute Hospital and following treatment, was discharged back into police custody.

The incident was denied at Enniskillen Magistrates Court but Duffy was convicted after a contested hearing.

A defence barrister described his client’s, “Tragic circumstances with many problems and suffering from the serious illness of diabetes. He also has mental health difficulties which he is trying very courageously to deal with in the last few years.”

While stressing he was not seeking to minimise the incident, the defence pointed out it occurred almost two years ago and urged against custody repeating Duffy, “has very serious issues.”

District Judge Alana McSorley said, “This was an extremely serious incident and the custody threshold is well and truly passed. A weapon was used and a police officer was seriously injured. Police were called to prevent public disorder and an officer ended up being attacked. The matter was contested even though there was no contest.”

While accepting Duffy has a number of health difficulties Judge McSorley added, “That does not outweigh the harm caused in this case.”

She imposed a sentence of six months imprisonment.

