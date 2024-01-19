Doonan talks Essendon exit and return to Erne ladies

BACK IN THE GAME... Joanne Doonan is back training with the Fermanagh squad after her time with Essendon in the AFLW.

AS Joanne Doonan watched on from the sidelines as her Fermanagh teammates beat Longford in Donagh on Sunday, the reality of the Irish weather was never more real, with soaked and freezing feet all around.

It’s a far cry from the Melbourne weather Doonan had become accustomed to for almost two years while playing Australian Rules football with Essendon.

But after being de-listed at the end of the season, Joanne is back home and has drawn a line under her AFLW career for good;

“I wouldn’t have minded having another year but once I got de-listed from Essendon, unless I had got in with another team I don’t know if I would’ve played VFL (Victorian Football League), which I did when I went out the first time.

