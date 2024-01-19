+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAADoonan talks Essendon exit and return to Erne ladies
BACK IN THE GAME... Joanne Doonan is back training with the Fermanagh squad after her time with Essendon in the AFLW.

Doonan talks Essendon exit and return to Erne ladies

Posted: 2:38 pm January 19, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

AS Joanne Doonan watched on from the sidelines as her Fermanagh teammates beat Longford in Donagh on Sunday, the reality of the Irish weather was never more real, with soaked and freezing feet all around.

It’s a far cry from the Melbourne weather Doonan had become accustomed to for almost two years while playing Australian Rules football with Essendon.

But after being de-listed at the end of the season, Joanne is back home and has drawn a line under her AFLW career for good;

“I wouldn’t have minded having another year but once I got de-listed from Essendon, unless I had got in with another team I don’t know if I would’ve played VFL (Victorian Football League), which I did when I went out the first time.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Scintillating Smyth ensures winning start BREAKING NEWS: Seaney steps down as Belnaleck manager
Posted: 2:38 pm January 19, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA