Cassidy is 'buzzing' to be back playing with the county
Sean Cassidy

Cassidy is ‘buzzing’ to be back playing with the county

Posted: 9:55 am January 26, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
By Katrina Brennan

He made his debut under Ryan McMenamin in 2020 against Down in the Ulster Championship quarter-final but since then Sean Cassidy has been ravaged by injury and had to undergo a hip operation for a hip impingement.

Now, the Ederney man says he has wholeheartedly committed to the preseason training and is feeling fit again.

Cassidy played 50 minutes against Antrim in their opening-round victory of the Dr McKenna Cup and came on against Monaghan at Brewster Park;

“It’s good to get games under the belt,” he said, “I’ve played every friendly and played a big chunk of those two (Dr McKenna Cup)
games. So I’m up to match pace I suppose.”

The 23 year-old admits he hasn’t “played as much as he should have” in the past but is honest in his assessment of where his game was at;

“Maybe not committing fully to it myself as an intercounty player should be (was the problem).

Asked what has changed, the University of Ulster marketing student said;

“Maturity probably. Just getting older and wanting it a lot more than I did when I was younger.

