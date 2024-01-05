Bail refused for Irvinestown man in harassment case

AN IRVINESTOWN man currently facing two sets of charges relating to an ex-partner has appeared before a special court sitting after breaching bail conditions.

Stephen Timlin (38) from Briar’s Hill is charged with damaging the complainant’s car and a second car belonging to a male, misusing a communications network by sending a message he knew was false to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety, pursuing a course of conduct amounting to harassment and engaging in a course of abusive behaviour to cause physical or psychological harm.

These offences are alleged to have occurred on various dates between September 1 and October 29

Then on November 4 Timlin is charged with again pursuing a course of conduct amounted to harassment.

He was brought before Dungannon Magistrates Court on New Year’s Day after attempting to add the male injured party twice to social media on December 28 by sending requests through Snapchat and then Instagram.

A police officer explained this is now Timlin’s third breach of bail and all have been of a similar nature.

Objecting to bail, he said, “The defendant is well aware of his conditions which he has breached on multiple occasions. He’s taking no heed of the court or bail conditions. Police feel he will carry on with this contact and has proven himself to do that on three occasions.”

Under defence cross-examination, the officer confirmed the bail breaches occurred on December 28 and it was the following day before these were reported to police .

Addressing District Judge Barney McElhome the defence said, “I appreciate the court will be concerned by this situation however my client is adamant the breaches are not accepted. He advises he does not have a Snapchat or Instagram account. It’s a condition of his bail that he doesn’t possess any mobile phone at any time and he doesn’t know the male injured party directly.”

He continued Timlin, “Has resided on bail with his mother and to her observations she is not aware of any breaches. My client has a number of health issues and has an appointment booked to see his GP and if he was remanded in custody that would be lost.”

Judge McElhome asked, “So why did he do this?”

The defence replied, “My instructions are that he didn’t”.

“He’s alleged to have done something which he may or may not accept and nothing has happened since. Then out of the blue this other man walks into a police station and makes up a whole series of lies?” enquired the judge.

“If he had been lying low, not bothering people, why would someone do that? If things had quietened down, why would these people kick the hornet’s nest? I don’t believe him. All the court is asking him to do is abide by the conditions of his bail.”

Timlin appears again on January 8.

