Arrest warrant for man with over 115 conviction

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a Fermanagh man, who has over 115 previous convictions, after he failed to appear in court.

Conor Floyd (25), whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry but is previously of Enniskillen, was due at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday for sentencing for using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

When his case was called in the court on Wednesday, Floyd did not appear.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley issued an arrest warrant for his arrest.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

0