Arrest warrant for man with over 115 conviction
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Arrest warrant for man with over 115 conviction

Posted: 10:19 am January 26, 2024

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a Fermanagh man, who has over 115 previous convictions, after he failed to appear in court.

Conor Floyd (25), whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry but is previously of Enniskillen, was due at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday for sentencing for using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

When his case was called in the court on Wednesday, Floyd did not appear.

District Judge Alana McSorley issued an arrest warrant for his arrest.

0

 

