SUITED AND BOOTED... Yini Wong and Rory Smyth are dressed to impress at the St Michael's College Formal.

There was plenty of glitz and glamour on display as Year 14s at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen celebrated their Formal in style.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition