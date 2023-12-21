Enniskillen aesthetic clinic claims top award

WINNERS… Dr Ciaran Dolan and Dr Pimpisa Taleongpong are the founders of Mèdha Aesthetic Clinic.

THE owner and founder of an Enniskillen based aesthetic clinic has praised the local community for ‘supporting and accepting’ her after her business claimed one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

Over a decade ago, Dr Pimpisa Taleongpong made the difficult decision to leave her home in Thailand to pursue her ambition of setting up and owning her own aesthetic clinic.

Mèdha Aesthetic Clinic – which is based in Scaffog Avenue in Enniskillen – has grown from strength to strength and it was recently named as the ‘Cosmetic Non-Surgical Clinic of the Year’.

