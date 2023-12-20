Aoife launches debut album

POPULAR Enniskillen singer Aoife Cathcart has taken another major step in her music career by releasing her debut album.

On Monday, the talented vocalist launched ‘Follow the Heron’ – a collection of songs which have been a big hit with her large fan base, following its release on streaming service Spotify.

The album’s title is named after Aoife’s debut single, which she released back in April 2022. Being able to launch that particular track meant a great deal to the talented singer.

