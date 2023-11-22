+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Public invited to SWAH meeting at the Westville
Large Gathering - A cross section of the crowd on the Diamond in Enniskillen who attended the rally in support of the SOAS campaign

Public invited to SWAH meeting at the Westville

Posted: 4:48 pm November 22, 2023

THERE will be another public event in support of SWAH services in the coming weeks, with the public invited to come along and quiz local political representatives on the situation at the Enniskillen hospital.

Coming off the back of the public rally at the Diamond in Enniskillen earlier this month – which was addressed by representatives from all the main sectors of Fermanagh society – Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) has invited all the local political parties to come along to the Westville Hotel at 7pm on December 7th to answer questions from the public on what they are doing to help restore emergency general surgery at the SWAH.

The public are being urged to come along and have their voices heard at the meeting.

Speaking at the recent rally, Helen O’Sullivan from SOAS said the group had already met with members of all the main parties as part of the campaign, and by December would have met with the leaders of every party.

“SOAS has spent over a year fully committed to ensure the emergency surgical services are restored to our hospital,” said Ms O’Sullivan.

“We have worked with all sectors in the community, representing tourism, industry, agriculture, education, and hospitality. We have discovered how little respect and consideration has been given to the patients of Fermanagh and south Tyrone.”

She added, “We have also spoken with many staff members across the Trust anonymously, as they are fearful of their jobs if they are identified.

“We are meeting with the Department of Health and Public Health Agency as every life in Northern Ireland should have equal access to appropriate care at the right time and in the right place. For us that right place is SWAH.”

For further details on the upcoming meeting visit SOAS on Facebook.

County urged to come out in force for SWAH rally Patient stories lay bare reality of surgery withdrawal Fermanagh Pride to paint the town red this weekend

