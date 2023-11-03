Man told he has solicitor to thank for avoiding jail

A DRUMAWILL man who racked up his 211th conviction was told to be very lucky to be avoiding jail.

Frederick McCordick, 41, of Coolcullen Meadow, Drumawill, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court for sentencing for charges of driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The Court heard that on January 3 of last year at 10.30am, a Range Rover was seen by officers driving on Gardiners Road, Maguiresbridge. A check revealed the vehicle was not insured and that the driver, McCordick, was disqualified form driving.

McCordick was taken into police custody for questioning where he made full admissions.

The defending solicitor told the Court that his client has both mental health and addiction issues. He added that he has been engaging with medical service and his GP to try and turn his life around.

He continued by saying that McCordick’s partner – who has cancer – was in pain on the day of the offence which led to him making the – now foolish – decision to drive her to hospital even though he’d been disqualified from driving.

District Judge Francis Rafferty told McCordick: “I see you already have 210 previous convictions. How many chances do you want?

“Why should road laws apply to everyone else but not to you?”

At this point the defending solicitor interjected by stating to the Court that his client “wants the chance to prove to the Court and everyone else that he’s addressing his issues”.

The Judge then responded by saying: “He has had several probation orders and his pre-sentence report says that his previous sentences have had little impact on his behaviour.

“However, Mr McCordick, your solicitor has kept you away from prison today. It is now up to you to keep yourself out of prison from here on in.”

McCordick was given a five-month sentence to be suspended and was disqualified from driving for three years.