Jail for Roslea man extradited for assault

Posted: 12:48 pm November 8, 2023

A ROSLEA man who was arrested by police in Fermanagh and extradited to the South last month has been sentenced to eight months in prison by a Cavan court.
Ciaran Cassidy (38) of Bruscarnagh Road appeared at Cavan District Court on Monday on seven charges, including assaulting to Garda officers on Main Street, being drunk in a public place and engaging in abusive or threatening behaviour, on Ballyconnell Main Street on December 21, 2019.
Cassidy also faced charges of being drunk in a public place, resisting arrest, and failing to provide his name and address, in relation to an incident at Latlurcan, Co Monaghan on July 10th, 2011.
In addition, he was wanted by An Garda Siochana for resisting arrest at Monaghan Garda Station on September 8th, 2018.
Cassidy was sentenced to five months in prison for assaulting a garda officer causing harm in relation to the 2019 Ballyconnell incident, and three months in prison for resisting arrest and threatening and abusive language in the 2011 Latlurcan incident, with all other charges taken into consideration.
Last month, on October 16th, the PSNI announced a suspect who had been wanted for assault in the South had been arrested in Fermanagh and detained under an international warrant. He was brought before an extradition court in Belfast, and was extradited to the South the following week.
Speaking at the time, Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said, “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to work with our partners to bring offenders before the courts.
“Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”

