Dublin delight for Monaghan

LEADING LADY… Edel Monaghan (No.88) looks comfortable in the early stages of the Dublin Women's Cross Country Championships which she went on to win for the first time at Santry Demesne on Sunday.

IRVINESTOWN runner Edel Monaghan claimed the Dublin Senior Cross Country title at Santry Demesne on Sunday.

Along with the difficult underfoot conditions, competitors in the women’s race faced an extra barrier as this was the first championship race in Ireland where their distance came into line with the men’s at 9000m.

