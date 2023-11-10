+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDublin delight for Monaghan
LEADING LADY… Edel Monaghan (No.88) looks comfortable in the early stages of the Dublin Women's Cross Country Championships which she went on to win for the first time at Santry Demesne on Sunday.

Dublin delight for Monaghan

Posted: 9:25 am November 10, 2023

IRVINESTOWN runner Edel Monaghan claimed the Dublin Senior Cross Country title at Santry Demesne on Sunday.

Along with the difficult underfoot conditions, competitors in the women’s race faced an extra barrier as this was the first championship race in Ireland where their distance came into line with the men’s at 9000m.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Over 300 competitors face the ‘Fear’ Bridge gymnasts show how it’s done in Belfast Keeping Kilcoo in range is key, says Jones

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:25 am November 10, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA