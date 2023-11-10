Belcoo singer Sinéad needs your votes!

SINCE she was a child, Sinéad McGovern has always had a passion for music and singing and she’s now in the running to perform at one of the biggest Country music concerts in the North.

On Saturday, November 25, Fermanagh’s Country music stars, Derek Ryan and Lisa McHugh, are set to be the headline acts at the much-anticipated ‘Country Land’ music festival in Lisburn.

The new initiative between radio broadcaster Downtown Country and AJS Promotions is offering a Country music singer the chance to perform at Balmoral Park, alongside the music giants. Belcoo singer Sinéad is one of the final six candidates in the running for the ‘Rising Star’ spot and she’s delighted to have reached this stage of the competition.

“In September time, I came across a competition on Facebook. I had to write a bit about myself and send in a video where I am singing,” the talented performer told the Herald.

“I never really thought about it again and near the end of October, I received an email saying that I had made it through to a heat.

“There was a clip posted on Country Land Facebook and the public had to vote for their favourite, and on Monday I heard that I’d got through to the final round,” added the Country music singer.

Sinéad, who previously was a member of popular band ‘The Engagements’, said she ‘wasn’t really expecting’ to reach the final stage of the nomination process.

“It’s a great confidence boost to know that I’m still good enough to do it,” said the Belcoo singer.

“I know it’s a cliché, but I genuinely wasn’t expecting to get as far as I have. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Votes for Sinéad can be cast by next Wednesday via https://www.ajspromotions.com/country-land-rising-star.