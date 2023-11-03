Bail denied for man involved in Granny Annie’s brawl

A DERRYLIN man who was involved in a brawl at the Granny Annie’s bar in Enniskillen has been refused bail.

Michael Reilly, of Silverstream, Derrylin appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison.

He is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of class C controlled drug (diazepam), two counts of criminal damage and obstructing the police.

The Court heard that on April 8, police received a report that a man had been injured following an incident at Granny Annie’s bar.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male had assaulted the man by hitting him twice in the face with a glass and then ran out via the back door.

Officers managed to track the defendant to a Lisnaskea address. Reilly said his name was Anthony Reilly – his brother’s name – but police noticed a bandage on his left hand and had clothing inside a binbag in the kitchen. They also found a quantity of diazepam in the house. Reilly was then arrested.

The Court also heard that CCTV shows Reilly smashing the glass into the injured party’s face which saw damage caused to their dentures – which in turn cost £250 to repair.

The injured party also had a broken nose and had to have 25 stitches put in. Blood of the injured party was also found on the defendant’s jacket.

Police told the Court that they objected to bail as Reilly has 120 convictions in the North and 10 in the Republic of Ireland.

He also has five previous breaches of bail and there has been no co-operation from his family in the past to locate him. In addition, the Court heard that Reilly’s record in the Republic has him recording 24 different aliases.

Defending barrister, Sean O’Hare, told the Court that the mother of his client had offered to put forward a surety of £2000 towards her son’s bail.

District Judge Francis Rafferty refused bail on the grounds of a risk of re-offending and of Reilly being a flight risk. The case was adjourned to November 27.