St Michael’s priest advised Sheridan to join the RUC

TOP JOB… Fermanagh man Peter Sheridan is the new Commissioner for Investigations at the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

A PRIEST and former teacher at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen urged Peter Sheridan to consider a career in policing.

The former PSNI officer and new legacy investigations chief began his career in policing at the age of 16 on the advice of Fr Peadar Livingstone when he was a careers and Irish teacher at the school.

“Unusually I probably didn’t choose it, my careers’ teacher in St Michael’s in Enniskillen was a Catholic priest who was an Irish historian who probably, if I was at my most benevolent, probably didn’t like most things British,” Mr Sheridan told the Irish News.

