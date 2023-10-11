Serious accident outside Enniskillen

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Irvinestown Road coming into Enniskillen due to a serious accident between the South West Acute Hospital and Tory.
Police and emergency services are currently at the scene and diversions are in place.
It is understood the collision involved two vehicles.
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 5:07 pm October 11, 2023