Serious accident outside Enniskillen

Serious accident outside Enniskillen

Posted: 5:07 pm October 11, 2023

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Irvinestown Road coming into Enniskillen due to a serious accident between the South West Acute Hospital and Tory.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene and diversions are in place.

It is understood the collision involved two vehicles.

